While contemplating this week’s topic, a number of subjects I considered, but the thought process continuously brought me back to everything that has been transpiring recently in society. For the past several months, current health concerns stemming from the, still developing, world-wide pandemic have consumed the headlines virtually every day. With no active plan in place to address the increasingly catastrophic consequences of what has been labeled the “coronavirus,” it remains anybody’s guess as to when, if ever, things will finally settle into some sense of normalcy.
Immediately preceding the health scare and finally culminating in the early stages of the medical community’s crisis came another incident that brought attention to the inherent maltreatment of blacks by police officers and others as a factor of historic racial biases. This proved the catalyst that ultimately served to call attention to a host of disparities that have been perpetrated upon the black culture throughout modern history. In the midst of a series designed to...
Where to from here?
