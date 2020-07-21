Christine Hutcheson, 86, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System.
Mrs. Hutcheson was born July 28, 1933 in Appling County to the late Henry Albert Taylor and the late Waltine Davis Taylor. She was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church and was an owner and operator of Taylor’s Grocery on Ten Mile Road. Mrs. Hutcheson was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hutcheson.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Herrington and Diane Collins both of Baxley; a son, Michael Hutcheson of Baxley; sister, Maxine Bivens of Byron; brothers, Clifton Taylor of Savannah and Cecil Taylor of Baxley. Four grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive.
A graveside service was held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Tommy Daniels and Mason Medders.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
CHRISTINE HUTCHESON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)