Mr. Jackie Edwards, 61, of Baxley, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Jackie was a native of Toombs County and had resided in Appling County for the past 20 years. Jackie was a retired farmer and was Baptist by faith.
Jackie is preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Edwards and one sister Jessie Nell Edenfield.
Jackie is survived by two sons, Joshua James Edwards, of Hazlehurst, and Lance Edwards and one daughter, Toni Edwards; three brothers, Jimmy Edwards of Vidalia, J.E. “Buddy” Edwards of Vidalia, and Johnny Edwards; three sisters, Mary Edge of Wrightsville, Sandra Williams of Vidalia and Joyce Banks of Augusta. One grandchild, Holly Lewis of Hazlehurst also survives.
A private family viewing for Mr. Jackie Edwards, was held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Ronnie L Stewart Funeral Service Vidalia Chapel.
A graveside interment service was held on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Mt. Moriah Cemetery with the Rev. Josh Carter officiating.
Ronnie L. Stewart Funeral Service Vidalia Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
JACKIE EDWARDS
