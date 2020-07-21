Jeanne Braun Bowe, 86, of Baxley, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Ms. Bowe was born April 11, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John B. Gregan and the late Jean Adele Sawyer Revels. She was a member of Satilla Missionary Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school for 30 plus years and was a former director of Women’s Missionary Union. She was a member of the Crocheted with Love Club and was an administrative assistant at Pennsylvania Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond W. Bowe, a son, Raymond F. Huddleston, and daughter, Beverly R. Huddleston.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Carol Lallier of Jonesboro, TN, Debby Huddleston of Freehold, NJ, Valerie and Tim Quigley of Vidalia and Chrissie Damelio of Baxley; sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Debbie Sannutti and Bob and Missy Huddleston, Sr. all of Baxley and Kevin and Debra Huddleston of Vidalia; Thirty-five grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also survive.
A graveside service was held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scottie Pitts and Joe Sannutti officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Cody Huddleston, David Miles, Jr., Austin Thompson, Andrew “A.J.” Damelio, Tony Draper, Joey Sannutti and Ray DiGiacomo.
Honorary Pallbearers were grandchildren and all family and friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Rick Brown and the congregation.
Remembrances may be made to Satilla Baptist Church 5525 Satilla Church Road S.E., Baxley, GA 31513
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
