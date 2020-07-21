America’s Second Harvest and the Appling County Food Bank have partnered to bring the Mobile Food Pantry to Baxley. The Mobile Food Pantry will bring 30,000 pounds of food, that is, 20 pallets of food. It would be enough to serve 400 households. The food will be given away free of charge, on a first come, first serve basis.
The location chosen by the Appling County Food Bank will be on...
Pallets of food to be given away
