Daryl Cray: teaching kids about life and football

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, July 21. 2020
Comments (0)
By Mary Ann Ellis

Daryl Cray, who played football and as a teenager, worked for the local recreation department as a lifeguard and coach, graduated from Appling County High School in 1990. He went in 1992 to Georgia Military College in Milledgeville where he played a couple of years of football. Afterwards, he worked with the football team as a graduate assistant who helped with equipment and coaching. While in Milledgeville, Daryl started working with youth sports programs, and later when he went to work in Warner Robbins, he started working with youth again—basketball and football.

He soon found himself involved in Pop Warner football, a national youth football program, and did that for two years until he started coaching minor league football—a semi-pro team called the Middle Georgia Stallions. The team had lots of local talent from Macon, Fort Valley, Hawkinsville, and Warner Robbins, and Daryl coached them from 2002 until 2011.

“We had two undefeated seasons,” Daryl said. “We won the Southern Football League Championship in 2003 and ’04, and in ’04, we won the Eastern Football Alliance National Championship. Then in 2005, we won the minor league Football News AAA National Championship. We had a pretty good streak going for us.”
Daryl has coached some former NFL...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner