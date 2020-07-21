By Mary Ann Ellis
Daryl Cray, who played football and as a teenager, worked for the local recreation department as a lifeguard and coach, graduated from Appling County High School in 1990. He went in 1992 to Georgia Military College in Milledgeville where he played a couple of years of football. Afterwards, he worked with the football team as a graduate assistant who helped with equipment and coaching. While in Milledgeville, Daryl started working with youth sports programs, and later when he went to work in Warner Robbins, he started working with youth again—basketball and football.
He soon found himself involved in Pop Warner football, a national youth football program, and did that for two years until he started coaching minor league football—a semi-pro team called the Middle Georgia Stallions. The team had lots of local talent from Macon, Fort Valley, Hawkinsville, and Warner Robbins, and Daryl coached them from 2002 until 2011.
“We had two undefeated seasons,” Daryl said. “We won the Southern Football League Championship in 2003 and ’04, and in ’04, we won the Eastern Football Alliance National Championship. Then in 2005, we won the minor league Football News AAA National Championship. We had a pretty good streak going for us.”
Daryl has coached some former NFL...
Daryl Cray: teaching kids about life and football
