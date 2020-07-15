During the past several months, our nation and the world has been suffering unprecedented consequences while gripped in the clutches of an increasingly debilitating global pandemic. Previous opinions have gone to the point of listing symptoms, causes, and other aspects of prevention as relative to the illness. The most effective method of “staying the tide” and keeping people safe proved to be the application of basic common sense.
The practice of social distancing (staying a safe distance from people in public) frequent and thorough hand washing and wearing face coverings was encouraged by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) as well as other guidelines for combating the spread of the virus. To the surprise of most, and the outrage of some, the only choice for getting a handle on control rested in the literal shutting down of schools, businesses, and a major part of society in the U.S. as well as many other countries around the world.
Results of two independent studies were presented by the Washington Post on June 8. As reported by Joel Achenbach and Laura Meckler, 60 million conronavirus infections in the United States and an estimated 285 million in China were prevented by the shutdowns.
The Journal listed another study from epidemiologists at Imperial College London estimated roughly 3.1 million lives were saved in 11 European countries, including half a million in the United Kingdom, and reduced infection rates by an average of 82 percent. According to the Journal, “The two reports, published simultaneously Monday in the journal Nature, used completely different methods to reach similar conclusions. They suggest that the aggressive...
COVID knows no political party
