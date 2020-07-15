Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the memorial service for Mrs. Kathy Lynn Lowther, 64, of Hazlehurst formerly of Baxley. Mrs. Lowther was born on February 21, 1956 and passed away at her residence on July 11, 2020. She was born to Denver Lee and Bobbie June Ferguson in Carthage, Mississippi. Kat was a retired LPN; loved being with friends and family, fishing and praising God. She touched so many lives with her unconditional love and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Denver Lee and Bobbie June Ferguson; granddaughter, Michelle Thomas; paternal grandparents, Elmer and Hattie Mae Ferguson; maternal grandparents, George and Nona Mosley and a sister, Lesa White.
Mrs. Lowther is survived by her three daughters, Carla Ruth Murphy (Doug), April Mansfield (Chelsea) and Kelley Horton; grandchildren, Britny Overstreet (Tyler), Jacob Scott, Lindsay Overstreet, Kassey Johnson and Daniel Edge; great grandchildren, Ezra Kirkland, Brailyn Overstreet (Kats special Hoot and Toot), Jaxton Edge, Addison Edge, Asher McLoon and Kaleigh Overstreet; brothers, Jack Ferguson (Deb), John Ferguson and Lavon Ferguson; sisters, Shirley Harbuck (Phil), Donna Hayes (Alex), Patricia Summerall (Aaron) and Vickie Monroe (Jody), and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service was held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with Brother Randy Manning officiating with eulogies by family and friends.
Interment followed in the Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Kathy Lynn Lowther.
KATHY LYNN LOWTHER
