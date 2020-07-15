Ronald Jasper Johnson, 39, of Baxley, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.
Born in Brunswick, his father is Ronald W. Johnson and the late Teresa Hilliard Johnson. He is also preceded in death by a son, Zack Johnson, step-sister, Tara Seawell. And a paternal grandfather, Jack Johnson.
Ronald worked as a roofer for Johnson Roofing and attended Liberty Peoples Baptist Church. He loved playing baseball, basketball, football, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include three children, Miracle Johnson, Mallory Johnson, and Nateley Johnson, all of Ohio; his father and stepmother, Ronald W. Johnson (Linda) of Baxley; paternal grandmother, Marlene Sinclair, of Patterson; step grandfather, James Sinclair, of Patterson; maternal grandmother, Mollie Hilliard, of Brunswick; step-brother, Jesse Seawell, of Ohio; also several aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules for social distancing at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the services the Family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, starting at 5:00 p.m. at Hortense Community Center with the Rev. Sheldon Rowell, Sr. officiating.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.
