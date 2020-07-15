Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the memorial service for Mr. Walter W. Garrison, Jr., 86, who passed away at his home on 820 Satilla Church Road in Baxley on July 6, 2020 after an extended illness. Mr. Garrison was retired from Warner Robbins Air Force Base.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda S. Garrison of Baxley; two daughters, Kelestia (Mark) Strickland and Katherine Garrison both of Macon; seven grandchildren, Keevin Carr, Micah (Lo) Carr, Thomas Strickland, Katie Strickland, Roger (Rose) West, Tiffany (Troy) Lassiter and Alicia (Clay) Maddox; twenty great grandchildren; three step children, Patrisa (Larry) Overstreet, Michelle (Jeff) Deen and Lee (Mandy) Merida; four step grandchildren, Bryon Courson, Ashley (Larry) Parker, Brittany (Dennis) Stevens and Maddox Merida; five step great grandchildren.
A private family memorial service was held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Peachtree Baptist Church, 1202 GA 247 Connector Byron, GA 31008 with the Reverend Micah Carr officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.The family would like to give special thanks to his home health nursing staff, Carla James and Sunshine Lloyd.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Walter W. Garrison, Jr.
WALTER W. GARRISON, JR.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)