Schools to reopen August 17

By Jamie Gardner

The Appling County School system has announced back-to-school on August 17. Parents or guardians of students will be given two options. Send your child back to school for face-to-face learning, or enroll your child in distance/online learning with parental oversight.

School was originally set to start back on August 3, but the Appling County Board of Education decided Monday, July 13, to push that date out by two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. This will reduce 2020-2021 School Calendar down to 166 days instead of the traditional 180-day calendar.

Teachers and staff will still report back to work on...

