LEGALS FOR 7-8-2020

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Jerry Ambers Jarrell
Deceased
ESTATE NO. 2020-59
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Stephanie L. Cote has petitioned for Stephanie L. Cote to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Jerry Ambers Jarrell, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 9, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
6/17, 6/24, 7/1 & 7/8
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of CLIFTON DEWAYNE HIGGINS, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
June 8, 2020.
PATRICK HIGGINS, Administrator of the
Estate of CLIFTON DEWAYNE HIGGINS,
Deceased
1080 Ruby Way
Bogart, GA 30622
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
6/17, 6/24, 7/1 & 7/8
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Kenneth Wayne Maddox
Deceased
ESTATE NO. 2020-43
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To whom it may concern: has petitioned for Joan Amanda Maddox to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Kenneth Wayne Maddox, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 13, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
6/17, 6/24, 7/1 & 7/8
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF IMA JEAN CHILDRESS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-62
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
David McDaniel and Cynthia McCoy have petitioned for David McDaniel and Cynthia McCoy to be appointed Co-Administrators of the estate of Ima Jean Childress, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before July 17, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
JUNE 24, JULY 1, 8, & 15.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:ESTATE OF
SHIRLEY BERNICE CARTER,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-67
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Lee Carter has petitioned for Lee Carter to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Shirley Bernice Carter deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 24, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St
Baxley, Ga. 31513
912-367-8114
July 1, 8, 15 & 22
Regional T-SPLOST (2010 TIA) Public Meetings Notice
Notice is hereby given that the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission’s Regional Transportation Roundtable Executive Committee will hold two public meetings on its Constrained Draft Lists of Regional and Local Projects under the 2010 Transportation Investment Act (O.C.G.A 48-8-243) on the following dates, times and at the following locations:
July 15, 2020, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Baxley City Hall
282 E Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
July 16, 2020, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Vidalia City Hall Annex-Municipal Court Room
302 E 1st Street
Vidalia, Georgia 30474
The purpose of these public meetings is to provide the general public and local officials an opportunity to learn more about the Regional T-SPLOST referendum authorized under the 2010 Georgia Transportation Investment Act, and currently proposed for November, 2020, to continue a one percent sales and use tax to fund local and regional transportation projects solely in the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Special Tax District Region. The Heart of Georgia Altamaha Special Tax District Region includes the following counties: Appling, Bleckley, Candler, Dodge, Emanuel, Evans, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne, Wheeler, and Wilcox. The Draft Constrained Lists of Regional and Local Transportation Projects developed under authority of the 2010 Transportation Investment Act by the Executive Committee of the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Transportation Roundtable, and proposed for the 2020 sales and use Regional T-SPLOST referendum, will be available for review and comment.
Please plan to attend one of these public meetings and learn more about this important referendum and the transportation projects proposed for funding. Although the meeting will include a formal overview presentation early in the meeting, citizens can drop in at any time during the public meeting to receive information or provide comment. The Draft Constrained Lists of Regional and Local Projects and other 2010 TIA information can be viewed online at www.ga-tia.com or www.hogarc.org.
Please contact the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission at (478) 374-4771, or email at brown@hogarc.org, with any questions or for more information.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed for these public hearings. A mask will be required.
NOTICE OF POWER OF SALE CONTAINED IN DEED TO SECURE DEBT
AND SECURITY AGREEMENT
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt and Security Agreement from GREGORY D. BLACK, a resident of the State of Georgia (hereinafter referred to as “Borrower”) to RABO AGRIFINANCE, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (hereinafter referred to as “Lender”), dated September 21, 2017, and recorded in Book 545, Page 813, et seq., Appling County, Georgia Records (the “Security Deed”), the undersigned, as Attorney-in-Fact for Borrower, will sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, between the legal hours of sale before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in August, 2020 (August 4, 2020) the following described property (the “Property”), to wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND lying and being in Land Lot No. 142 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.627 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described according to that certain plat of survey by Everett Tomberlin and Associates, certified by Everett Tomberlin, GRLS No. 2922, dated June 17, 2013, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 20, Page 97, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes.
Said Security Deed was given to secure an Operating Line of Credit Note dated February 9, 2015, in the original principal amount of ONE MILLION FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND AND NO/100 DOLLARS ($1,400,000.00) (the “Promissory Note”), with interest thereon as provided in said Promissory Note until paid.
On account of defaults in the terms of the Promissory Note, the Security Deed and other loan documents, including Borrower’s failure to make installment payments as required by the terms of the Promissory Note as affected by that certain Forbearance Agreement between Borrower and Lender dated September x, 2017, Lender, the present holder of said Security Deed and Promissory Note, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of all obligations secured by said Security Deed, including interest to date of sale, to be due and payable immediately.
The debt remaining in default and unpaid, this sale will be for the purpose of satisfying the principal and interest due, amounts, if any, expended by Lender to protect its interest in the Property, and all expenses of this sale, including, without limitation, attorneys’ fees.
The Property will be sold subject to outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments, and superior easements, restrictions and rights-of-way and other superior matters of record, if any. The undersigned will execute a deed to the purchaser at the sale as provided in the aforesaid Security Deed.
To the best knowledge and belief of Lender, the equitable title to the Property is vested in Borrower, and the parties in possession of the Property are either the said equitable title holder or a tenant or tenants claiming under said equitable title holder.
RABO AGRIFINANCE, LLC, as Attorney-in-Fact for Gregory D. Black
Kimberly S. Justus, Esq.
Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
Attorneys at Law
271 17th Street, N.W.
Suite 2400
Atlanta, Georgia 30363-1017
(404) 879-2493
WBD (US) 48756903v2 2
7/8 7/15 7/22 & 7/29
NOTICE OF POWER OF SALE CONTAINED IN DEED TO SECURE DEBT
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from GREGORY D. BLACK, a resident of the State of Georgia (hereinafter referred to as “Borrower”) to RABO AGRIFINANCE, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (hereinafter referred to as “Lender”), dated September 21, 2017, and recorded in Book 545, Page 800, et seq., Appling County, Georgia Records (the “Security Deed”), the undersigned, as Attorney-in-Fact for Borrower, will sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, between the legal hours of sale before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in August, 2020 (August 4, 2020) the following described property (the “Property”), to wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND lying and being in Land Lot No. 349 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.453 acre, more or less, being designated as TRACT “A” on the hereinbelow described plat, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a point located on the southwestern right of way of County Road 558 (50’ ROW), said point being the northeast corner of lands owned by Baxley Federal Savings Bank, thence along and with said right of way South 55°54’44” East 53.51 feet to a point; thence North 61°09’00” West 15.56 feet to a point; thence North 45°47’20” East 282.75 feet to the Point of Beginning.
For a more particular description reference is hereby made to that certain survey and plat thereof prepared by Denean W. Dixon, GRLS No. 1647, dated August 6, 2007, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 18, Page 517, and incorporated herein for all purposes.
This being a portion of the property conveyed to Jerry Johnson and Greg Black from Donnie G. Head by deed dated April 19, 2007, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 430, Page 188.
Said Security Deed was given to secure an Operating Line of Credit Note dated February 9, 2015, in the original principal amount of ONE MILLION FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND AND NO/100 DOLLARS ($1,400,000.00) (the “Promissory Note”), with interest thereon as provided in said Promissory Note until paid.
On account of defaults in the terms of the Promissory Note, the Security Deed and other loan documents, including Borrower’s failure to make installment payments as required by the terms of the Promissory Note as affected by that certain Forbearance Agreement between Borrower and Lender dated September x, 2017, Lender, the present holder of said Security Deed and Promissory Note, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of all obligations secured by said Security Deed, including interest to date of sale, to be due and payable immediately.
The debt remaining in default and unpaid, this sale will be for the purpose of satisfying the principal and interest due, amounts, if any, expended by Lender to protect its interest in the Property, and all expenses of this sale, including, without limitation, attorneys’ fees.
The Property will be sold subject to outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments, and superior easements, restrictions and rights-of-way and other superior matters of record, if any. The undersigned will execute a deed to the purchaser at the sale as provided in the aforesaid Security Deed.
To the best knowledge and belief of Lender, the equitable title to the Property is vested in Borrower, and the parties in possession of the Property are either the said equitable title holder or a tenant or tenants claiming under said equitable title holder.
RABO AGRIFINANCE, LLC, as Attorney-in-Fact for Gregory D. Black
Kimberly S. Justus, Esq.
Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
Attorneys at Law
271 17th Street, N.W.
Suite 2400
Atlanta, Georgia 30363-1017
(404) 879-2493
WBD (US) 48754756v1 1
7/8 7/15 7/22 & 7/29
ATTENTION VOTERS OF
APPLING COUNTY
General Primary Runoff/ Special Election is August 11, 2020.
Advance in Person voting for this election will be held at the Appling County Courthouse Annex from 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. July 20, 2020 through August 7, 2020.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Any questions Contact me at 367-8113
Shonda Carter
Appling County
Supervisor of Election
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
All creditors of the estate of EMMA LEE K. STONE, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 29th day of June, 2020.
VONDA K. STONE executrix of the
LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF
EMMA LEE K. STONE, DECEASED
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
7/8 7/15 7/22 & 7/29
