I’ve had enough of 2020. It’s just been a tough year on everyone and shows no sign of letting up anytime soon. So let’s break up the constant 24/7 bad news cycle generated by the talking heads of lamestream media and laugh a little. They (whoever they are) do say that laughter is the best medicine.
Usually once per year I try to share newspaper headlines that have unintended meanings. Some can be downright hilarious. Below are a few I found recently:
- China may be using sea to hide submarines. (I’m glad someone cleared that up, I thought they might be on top of a mountain.)
- Man in boxers leads police on a brief case.
- Bugs flying around with wings are flying bugs.
- City unsure why the sewer smells. (I bet I know why.)
- Police say that man with no hands and legs is armed and on the run. (Come on now, that’s just wrong.)
- Homicide victims rarely talk to police.
- Everything everywhere disappoints analysts.
- Planes forced to land ...
Funny headlines
