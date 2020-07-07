Funny headlines

I’ve had enough of 2020. It’s just been a tough year on everyone and shows no sign of letting up anytime soon. So let’s break up the constant 24/7 bad news cycle generated by the talking heads of lamestream media and laugh a little. They (whoever they are) do say that laughter is the best medicine.

Usually once per year I try to share newspaper headlines that have unintended meanings. Some can be downright hilarious. Below are a few I found recently:

- China may be using sea to hide submarines. (I’m glad someone cleared that up, I thought they might be on top of a mountain.)

- Man in boxers leads police on a brief case.

- Bugs flying around with wings are flying bugs.

- City unsure why the sewer smells. (I bet I know why.)

- Police say that man with no hands and legs is armed and on the run. (Come on now, that’s just wrong.)

- Homicide victims rarely talk to police.

- Everything everywhere disappoints analysts.

- Planes forced to land ...

