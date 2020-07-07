The unerring, Mr. Daniel Webster, defines discomfort as “anything that is disturbing to or interferes with comfort.” Ironically, it has been this condition to prompt significant change in many areas of life throughout the history of man. From the Stone Age to this present age; including everything from comforts and conveniences to the necessities identified as mandatory in the eyes of the beholder.
Prehistoric man experienced difficulties transporting his meager possessions from one cave to another. The more he acquired, the more challenging the feat, so the eventual solution to address the discomfort manifested in the form of the wheel. With that, came the ability to combine a platform onto which his belongings could be loaded which birthed a rustic form of the early wagon.
Restrictions and limitations in the area of travel have provided such developments as automobiles, trains, boats, and planes. Man’s “need” to know even prompted the concept of space exploration which mandated the rocket and manned space craft; allowing him to venture into the vast expanses of the universe.
Back on earth, closer to home, there is yet another “uncomfortable” situation that has been prevalent among our species for centuries. Without entertaining the idea of reviewing every situation that has led to the fact...
Good discomfort
