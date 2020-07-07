Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. James Eric Spell, 28, who passed away in Midway on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 4, 1991 in Brunswick, to Fay Bennett and James (Jr.) Spell. He was preceded in death by two Grandmothers: Allie Mae Padgett of Alma, and Betty Spell of Brunswick and Grandfather James Ellis Spell of Brunswick.
Eric was a 2011 Highschool graduate of Appling County High School; afterwards, he jumped right into the real world to pursue his career in construction. During his off time, you would find him with family and friends, or fishing.
He is survived by both parents; Fay Bennett of Midway, and James (Jr.) Spell of Valdosta, and Jason Bennett of Odum; two sons, James Hunter Spell of Baxley and Kellin Fisher Spell of New York; special friend Bethany Hughes of New York; one sister Jessica Smiley and husband Kyle of Odum; a brother Austin Spell of Brunswick; a special aunt, Voncile Spell of Brunswick; a special niece, Kylie McKenzie of Odum; a special nephew, Gunner Smiley of Odum; his grandparents, Bernice and Zeno Bryant of Baxley; Tracey Taylor of Mount Vernon; three special aunts Hazel Holton (MeMe) of Midway; Sendi Hughes of Baxley; Lynn Butler of Alma; and several special friends and family members.
Active pallbearers were Kyle Butler, Brandon McGuirt, Will Martin, Brandon Spell, Dustin Mincey and C. J. Mincey.
Graveside services were held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. James Eric Spell.
JAMES ERIC SPELL
