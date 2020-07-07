Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. James Ellis “J.E.” Spell, 75, who passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; the owner of J.E. Spell Construction and a member of the Altamaha Church of God.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Betty Voncil Spell; son, Jamie Spell and his parents, James Willis and Pauline Smith Spell.
Surviving is his daughter, Voncil Spell of Brunswick; son, J.R. Spell of Valdosta; ten grandchildren, Jeramie Spell, Michael Durrence, Jonathan Durrence, Collin Spell, Kinsley Spell, Morgan Spell, Jessica Spell, Austin Spell, Hannah Poppell and Eric Spell; seven great grandchildren, Kaitlynn Spell, Hunter Spell, Allie Spell, Kylie McKenzie, Jaxston Spell, Fisher Spell and Gunner Smiley.
Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11 A.M. from the Surrency City Cemetery with the Reverend R.M. Warren and Paschol Pearce officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Jeramie Spell, Jonathan Durrence, Michael Durrence, Austin Spell, Matt Conner and Kyle Smiley.
Honorary Pallbearers were Eric Spell and Collin Spell.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. James Ellis “J.E.” Spell.
