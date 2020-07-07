Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Steve Simmons, 59, who passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup after an extended illness. Steve was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a health physicist in nuclear power and attended Friendship Congregational Christian Church.
Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Roger D. Simmons.
Survivors include his mother, Mrs. Peggy “Ronnie” Varnadore, daughter, Keely “Tray” Thornton both of Baxley, grandson, Kane Thornton of Baxley, sister, Melanie Hubbard of Springfield, brother, Wallace Floyd of Apalachicola, FL, nephew, Nolan “Hannah” Hubbard of Hardeeville, SC and aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Graveside funeral services were held Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Omega Cemetery with the Reverend Mitchell Jones officiating.
Honorary pallbearers were the employees of Hospice of South GA.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Steve Simmons.
STEVE SIMMONS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)