Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Annette Green, age 101, who passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Twin Oaks Convalescent Center in Alma. Mrs. Green was a native of Appling County living in Columbus for over fifty years, returning to Appling County in 2005 and a member of Miles Chapel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wallace Green and three infant children; five brothers, Othello Miles, John Patrick Miles, Eschol Miles, Jack Miles and Elton “Preacher” Miles; three sisters, Connie Crumpton, Mildred Pickren and Lessie Ruth Green.
Mrs. Green enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Family reunions and birthdays were always celebrations that she highly anticipated and looked forward to. Hearing her favorite nieces and nephew, “The Miles Family” sing was always a highlight and her joy! She was precise with needlework in knitting and cross stitch. Elaborate works of art have come from her hands and will be treasured for years to come. Church was of the utmost importance to Ms. Annette. She loved attending, worshiping, and fellowshipping with her church family. Some of her most cherished times in life were spent in church and with her family.
Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and great, great- great and great- great- great nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services were held Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Omega Cemetery with the Reverend Rick Brown and the Reverend Doug Weisel officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers were the C-Hall Employees of Twin Oaks; members of Miles Chapel Baptist Church, Nathan Stroupe, Terry Lee, and Jackie Ramsdell.
Nobles Funeral home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Annette Green.
