Mrs. Janice Marie Thomas Crowe, 64 of Baxley, passed away late Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, at Appling Health Care System.
Born in Blackshear on May 14, 1956, she was reared in Pierce County but had lived in Appling County since 1995. Mrs. Crowe had worked as a private sitter for many years. She loved her family – her great nieces were the apples of her eye and each one had a special nickname that she had given them. Mrs. Crowe also loved her pet dog, Buddy loved to cook and was very good at it, and enjoyed singing karaoke with gospel music being one of her favorites. She always had a bubbly personality and never saw the negative in things. Mrs. Crowe attended the Church of God of Prophecy.
She was a daughter of the late William Lonnie Thomas, Sr. and Evelene Norman Mock. She was also preceded in death by her step-father, Wilbur Tracy “W.T.” Mock; and by her brother, William Lonnie “Buddy” Thomas, Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Ricky Crowe of Baxley; her son, Marty Thompson of Baxley; her sister, Margaret (Harry) Coley of Richmond Hill; her step-sister, Delane Martin of Brunswick; her niece, Jennifer (Curtis) Witt of Jacksonville, FL; her nephew, Scott (Maggie) Coley of Pooler; her great nieces, Brittany, Grace, AnsLeigh, Harper, and Addison; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Crowe will be held Monday afternoon, July 6, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock from the Pearson-Dial Chapel.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Ben James Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and the wearing of face masks are strongly encouraged. If you do not feel comfortable attending you can still extend your sympathy by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.
