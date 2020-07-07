Mr. Jimmy Hugh Bell, 57, passed away suddenly Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.
He was born in Waycross to the late James F. “Jimmy” Bell and Veronica Lee “Vickie” Bell. He was employed with Griffin’s Warehouse of Blackshear and a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Bristol.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Kay Bell of Waycross; a daughter, Amanda Lee Bell; two step-children, Kim Frazier (Stacy) of Waycross and Rick Hall (Casey) of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Gracie Bell, Leah Bell, Samantha Davis (Dillon), Jonathan Hall, and Kaylee Hall; a brother, Jeffrey Bell of Bristol; two nieces, Rachel Pearce (Tripp) of Baxley and Anna Lee Bell of Bristol; and a nephew, Jacob Bell of Bristol.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Bristol.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
JIMMY HUGH BELL
