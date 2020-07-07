County Chairman question will be on November ballot

By Jamie Gardner
The Georgia legislature has passed a bill that will allow the voters of Appling County to have their say as to whether or not they want to keep the County Commission Chairman position. A Nonbinding Advisory Referendum (question) will be on the November General Election ballot and voters will be asked to vote on the following question:
“Shall the size of the Appling County Board of Commissioners be reduced by eliminating the position of the at-large commission chairperson?” (Yes or No)
“All persons desiring to vote for approval of the question shall vote “Yes,” and all persons desiring to vote for rejection of the question shall vote “No.” The expense of such election shall be borne by Appling County. It shall be the election superintendent’s duty to certify the result thereof to the Secretary of State.”
In plain terms if you do not want a chairman, vote “Yes”. If you do want a chairman, vote “No”.
State Senator Blake Tillery sponsored the bill in the senate and Rep. Steven Meeks sponsored the bill in the house. Both represent Appling County in the state legislature. Governor Brian Kemp then signed the legislation into law.
Granted this vote will not be a binding vote, meaning that the decision still rests in the current board of commissioners. However, the commissioners have signified that they will...
