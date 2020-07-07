By Helen Burkett Prencke
The line stretched over a mile all the way around the block. People patiently sat in their cars in the rising south Georgia heat, an occasional puff of breeze providing relief through open windows. Safe inside their vehicles, a six-foot social distance was maintained at all times during this “contactless giveaway.” While times may be changing rapidly in our world, the work of Pastor Lester Weldon, Pastor Karl Sexton and the Appling County Food Bank remains constant: feed the hungry. After a group prayer the volunteers dispersed along the sidewalk preparing twenty pallets of produce boxes, egg cartons, whole frozen chickens and gallons of milk for the drive-through giveaway. Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s truck delivered enough food to feed...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Feeding the hungry
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)