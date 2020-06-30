LEGALS FOR 7-1-2020

STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUNETTE
ESTATE NO. 2020-54
All creditors of the Estate of Lunette Hall, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 4th day of June, 2020.
Donald Hall
Executor of the
Estate of Lunette Hall
79 Crowder Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Lamar A. Elder Jr.
Attorney for the Estate
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, GA 31539
6/10 – 7/1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of TERRY LORENZA NESMITH, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Terry Lorenza Nesmith, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 2nd day of June, 2020.
Mary Ann Nesmith, Administrator
Estate of Terry Lorenza Nesmith
556 Ed Carter Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
JUNE 10, 17, 24, & JULY 1.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of
LONNIE JULIAN GIBBS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Lonnie Julian Gibbs, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 2nd day of June, 2020
Lonnie Travis Gibbs, Administrator
Estate of Lonnie Julian Gibbs
2946 Asbury Church Road
, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
JUNE 10, 17, 24, & JULY 1.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Jerry Ambers Jarrell
Deceased
ESTATE NO. 2020-59
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Stephanie L. Cote has petitioned for Stephanie L. Cote to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Jerry Ambers Jarrell, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 9, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
6/17, 6/24, 7/1 & 7/8
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of CLIFTON DEWAYNE HIGGINS, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
June 8, 2020.
PATRICK HIGGINS, Administrator of the
Estate of CLIFTON DEWAYNE HIGGINS,
Deceased
1080 Ruby Way
Bogart, GA 30622
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
6/17, 6/24, 7/1 & 7/8
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Kenneth Wayne Maddox
Deceased
ESTATE NO. 2020-43
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To whom it may concern: has petitioned for Joan Amanda Maddox to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Kenneth Wayne Maddox, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 13, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
6/17, 6/24, 7/1 & 7/8
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF IMA JEAN CHILDRESS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-62
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
David McDaniel and Cynthia McCoy have petitioned for David McDaniel and Cynthia McCoy to be appointed Co-Administrators of the estate of Ima Jean Childress, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before July 17, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
JUNE 24, JULY 1, 8, & 15.
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 7th day of July, 2020, at 9:15 A.M., at the Appling County Courthouse in Baxley, Georgia, the presiding Judge of the Superior Court of Appling County will hear the case of the STATE OF GEORGIA, Plaintiff, v. DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF APPLING COUNTY and SR BAXLEY, LLC, Defendants, Civil Action File No. SUC-2020-000130, in the Superior Court of Appling County, the same being a proceeding to confirm and validate an issue of Development Authority of Appling County Taxable Industrial Development Revenue Bond (SR Baxley, LLC Project), Series 2020 (the “Bond”), in the maximum principal amount of $18,000,000. The Bond is to be issued by the Development Authority of Appling County (the “Issuer”) for the purpose of financing the acquisition and installation of certain machinery, fixtures and equipment in Appling County, Georgia (the “Project”) in order to develop and promote for the public good and general welfare trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities and to promote the general welfare of the State of Georgia. Said Project will be leased by the Issuer to SR Baxley, LLC (the “Company”) pursuant to a Lease Agreement, dated as of June 1, 2020. In said proceeding the Court will also pass upon the validity of said Lease Agreement, a Bond Purchase Loan Agreement, an Assignment of Rents and Leases and Security Agreement, and an Economic Development Agreement in connection therewith.
THE ISSUER WILL NOT CONDUCT ANY PERFORMANCE AUDIT OR PERFORMANCE REVIEW WITH RESPECT TO THE BOND AS SUCH TERMS ARE DESCRIBED IN SECTION 36-82-100, OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED.
Any citizen of the State of Georgia residing in Appling County, Georgia, or any other person wherever residing who has a right to object, may intervene and become a party to this proceeding.
This 18th day of June, 2020.
MARSHA THOMAS
CLERK, SUPERIOR COURT,
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
6/24, 7/1
NOTICE
According to O.C.G.A. 19-15-3 (o), a Child Fatality Review Annual Report shall be published at least once annually in the legal organ of the county or counties for which the review committee was established. Listed below is the information pertaining to the year 2019, Appling County Georgia:
Number of reports received by the committee from coroner: 1
Agencies in attendance:
District Attorney’s Office
Appling County Board of Education
Appling County Coroner’s Office
Appling County Department of Juvenile Justice
Georgia Division of Family and Children Services
Total number of deaths reviewed and submitted online: 1
Types of deaths:
SUIDS-1
Respectfully submitted,
Jackie L. Johnson
District Attorney
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
7/1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:ESTATE OF
SHIRLEY BERNICE CARTER,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-67
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Lee Carter has petitioned for Lee Carter to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Shirley Bernice Carter deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 24, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St
Baxley, Ga. 31513
912-367-8114
July 1, 8, 15 & 22
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
LOGIC AND ACCURACY TESTING PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the logic and accuracy testing and preparation of voting equipment to be used in the August 11, 2020, Primary Election Runoff will begin at 9: 00 AM on July 6, 2020 . Testing will continue from day to day until complete and members of the public are entitled to be present during testing. Said testing and preparation will be conducted at The Appling County Courthouse Annex, 69 Tippins St., Suite 205, Baxley, GA 31513.
Shonda Carter
Election Supervisor
Appling County
ATTENTION VOTERS OF
APPLING COUNTY
The last day to register and be eligible to vote in the April 11, 2020, General Primary Runoff/ Special Election is August 11, 2020.
Advance in Person voting for this election will be held at the Appling County Courthouse Annex from 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. July 20,2020 through July August 7, 2020.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Any questions Contact me at 367-8113.
Shonda Carter
Appling County
Supervisor of Election
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
1. APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, filed by filed by Cirilo Lopez Rodriquez, located at 484 Azalea Road, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in voting district #1.
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 342 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.607 acre, more or less, and being more particularly shown and described by that certain survey and plat thereof entitled “Survey For Norma Reyes” prepared by M. Jerry Tomberlin, Jr., G.R.L.S. No. 2942, dated August 9, 2019, and recorded in Plat Book 21, Page 382, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia. Said plat is incorporated herein for a more full and complete description of the above described property and all other legal purposes.
CITY OF BAXLEY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
1. APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, filed by filed by Gary L. Solomon, Located at 178 Donnie Lewis Lane, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in voting district #2.
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, land lot number 341, consisting of 0.677 acres, more or less. Said property is more particularly described as lots 6 and 7 on a plat and survey thereof by M. Jerry Tomberlin, Jr., GRLS#2942, dated February 12, 2015, a copy of which is attached hereto and made a part hereof for all descriptive and legal purpose
CITY OF BAXLEY
LEGALS FOR 7-1-2020
