When I was a child, I considered myself my mother’s slave and knew her to be the cruelest task master on the planet. She rarely left me alone so I could read to my heart’s content. Before I could finish one task, she’d be calling me to do another. “Mary Ann, aren’t you finished with those dishes yet? You don’t have your book in the kitchen with you, do you? I want you to sweep the living room floor. And the kitchen floor needs to be mopped sometime today. You’ve put it off long enough!”
“Aw, Mama, I have to do all the hard work around here,” I’d complain.
“I know you do,” Mama would reply on her way to the clothesline with a basket of wet clothes in her arms. “If I had time, I’d feel sorry for you.”
When I finally left the servitude of my mother, I spent a few easy years in college, but some disadvantages emerged. My clothes never washed or ironed themselves as they had at home. I had to clean up my own messes. The cafeteria did feed me, but I had to walk all the way over there. I never had to wash my dishes though, and at the time, I considered that a real boon to college life.
The real lessons hit me like a mud slide when I got married and suddenly had my own household to run. Wow! I’d barely get one load of laundry done before the basket was full again. I was the official maid, dishwasher, and cook. And it wasn’t very long before children, a job, and animals joined the household. If I had time to read three pages a day, I was a lucky woman. Suddenly, I had a new appreciation for my mother and less freedom than ever before.
No one I know really understands what being a slave means. We make ourselves slaves to other people for money, for love, out of duty, etc., but at least we have the freedom to choose the master we will serve. That changes the situation completely. This country of...
America, land of the free
