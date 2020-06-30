I have expounded on this subject many times, but I believe our nation is suffering due to a lack of personal responsibility and I will continue to write about this issue.
Here’s a little story I’d like you to contemplate…
Little Johnnie is in the third grade and his teacher instructs him to study for an approaching test.
Johnnie decides he is not going to study for the test and fails the test miserably.
Who is to blame for Johnnie’s failure?
The answer to this question should be unambiguous. Little Johnnie had a responsibility to study and he chose not to. He is to blame.
Instead, after Johnnie receives his grade he runs home to his mother and tells her the teacher did not teach him properly. The next day the mother calls the school, schedules a meeting with the principal and then goes to the school a few days later for a conference. During the conference with the principal, the mother lambasts the teacher over her reported failures to teach her child to a point the principal caves. The teacher is forced to give Little Johnnie a passing grade. Not once does the parent consider that Little Johnnie may be the problem.
This describes much of society today. People break the law...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Personal responsibility
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)