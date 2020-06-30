Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. James Robert Williams, 82, who passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a member, Deacon and forty-two-year Treasurer of Red Oak Baptist Church. Mr. Williams was a member and Treasurer of the Tri-County Lions Club and a Director of the Georgia Milk Producers.
In the words of cowboy Will Rogers, “If you want to be successful, its just this simple. KNOW what you are doing. LOVE what you are doing. BELIEVE in what you are doing.”
If you knew Robert Williams, you knew certain things to be true. Cowboy boots were the only kind of shoes, no outfit was complete without his cowboy hat and the only sports team worth watching is the Atlanta Braves. He was not often the loudest voice in a room, but be prepared to hear him speak exactly what was on his mind. Family was first after Jesus and his heart wasn’t complete if “Mama” (Violet) wasn’t by his side. Children of all ages became his fast friends because his pockets were always full of just one more treat to bring a smile. Robert was a loyal friend and a good neighbor. The farm won’t be quite the same without Papa easing around in his truck with his faithful dog Deuce at his side. He finally got his wish to go home to Jesus. One day we will join him there.
Preceding him in death was his parents, Claude and Jennie Williams; sisters, Velma “Sis” Schuur, Jimmie Peacock and Fannie Anderson; brothers, CG “Buck” Williams and Charles Williams.
Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Violet Deen Williams; sons, Ricky and Carol Williams, Rodney and Pam Williams and Victor and Vickie Williams; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services were held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Robbie Gill, Reverend Ron Ross and Reverend Denny Waters officiating.
Active pallbearers were Glenn Williams, Lamar Deen, Chuck Williams, Larry Williams, Van Mills, Jr., Jeff Williams, Stacey Williams and Keith Miles.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Deacons of Red Oak Baptist Church, Adult Sunday School Class of Red Oak Baptist Church, Baxley Lions Club, James Clark and Buddy Walker.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Red Oak Baptist Church, 4070 Red Oak Rd. Baxley, GA 31513.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert Williams.
