Jerry David Thomas, 83, of Baxley passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence under the care of Serenity Hospice.
Mr. Thomas was born September 17, 1936 in Appling County to the late William Frank Thomas and the late Ruby Pearl Davis Thomas. He was a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church and a retired Brick Mason and Drag Racer. He was also retired from the Baxley Fire Department and was a member of the National Hot Rod Association.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Carter Hamilton and brothers, Bill Thomas, James Thomas and Wallace “Ball” Thomas.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Alene Simmons Thomas of Baxley; daughters & sons-in- law, Latrelle & David McCall of Warner Robins, Vickie & Michael Dyal of Baxley, Amy & Rick Craven of Cumming; son & daughter-in-law, Jerry L. & Cindy Thomas of Baxley; sisters, Frankie “Poodle” Tillman and Nell Carter both of Baxley; brothers, Randall (Linda) Thomas and Rudolph (Jeannine) Thomas both of Baxley; sisters-in-law, Eldora Thomas of Bloomingdale and Shirley Chance of Baxley; grandchildren, Kristin (Shane) Lassiter, Morgan (Bryan) Gay, Kaitlin (Hunter) Lee, Matthew Thomas, William (Ashley) Thomas, Reagan Craven, Kennedy Craven and great grandchildren, Kyndall & Lawson Lassiter and Braydon & Bryson Gay; special family members, Bob McDonald & Lou Grimes of Baxley, Bug, Carol, Caraline & Tripp McCarty of Hazlehurst, and Grant & Tammy Lewis of Jesup. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service was held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Williamson and Rev. David Barber officiating and a eulogy by Jerry L. Thomas.
Active Pallbearers were Shane Lassiter, Bryan Gay, William Thomas, Bug McCarty, Mike Smith, Grant Lewis, Matthew Thomas & Hunter Lee.
Honorary Pallbearers were all his lifelong friends, his drag racing family and members of Friendship Congregational Christian Church.
Remembrances may be made to Friendship Congregational Christian Church Playground Fund (900 Friendship Church Road Baxley, Georgia 31513 or online at www.faithlife.com/friendship-church-baxley/give).
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
