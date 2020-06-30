Harrison Rupert Sharpe, 87, affectionately known by his family and friends as “Catfish” passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home under the care of Hospice of South Georgia and his loving family.
A former resident of Jesup for most of his life and resident of Ludowici for the past twenty years, Harrison was born on October 8, 1932 in Allenhurst to the late Roy and Ozie Ryals Sharpe. As a young man he moved around quite frequently with his family while his dad worked for the railroad, eventually living all over the South including the cities of Fleming, Georgia and Richmond, Virginia. After graduation from Jesup High School in 1951, Harrison served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he saw quite a bit of action before being taken as a POW for a short time. He then returned home to the states where he worked several jobs including positions with the railroad and Rayonier Advanced Materials before taking a sales job for a life insurance company and later a bread company. He eventually settled into a routine with a civil service job on Fort Stewart from which he retired after many years of service. In his spare time, Catfish enjoyed working around the yard “piddling on his tractor” and sharing stories with the ones he loved of the adventures and fond memories he had of his life. He would travel great lengths of distance to try a new restaurant and he loved nothing more than spending time in the great outdoors hunting and fishing. Harrison was a long time member of House of Worship & Ministries and had been attending services most recently at Compass Worship Center Church of God in Ludowici.
In addition to his parents, his sister-in-law, Virginia Sharpe, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-five years, Dora Clanton Sharpe of Ludowici; three children, Ritchie Sharpe and wife, Gwen of Baxley, Randy Sharpe and wife, Lora of Ludowici and Charles “Chip” Graham and wife, Karen of Odum; brother, Coleman Sharpe of Fleming; grandchildren, Tadd Sharpe and wife, Kim, Lynn Sharpe, Harrison Sharpe and wife, Kasey, Dorothy Gail Pratt, Christina Butts and husband, Elliott, Millie Cole and husband, Brent, Magen Gilleon and husband, Chael and Trey Graham and wife. Brittney; brother-in-law, Billie Clanton and wife, Nell and sister-in-law, Carolyn Owens and husband, Frank. twenty great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive as well as his faithful friends Al Boyette and Al’s grandson, Lil’ Man.
Graveside funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Thompson Family Cemetery located on Highway 169 with Reverends Byron Powers and Stanley Todd officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Tadd Sharpe, Trey Graham, Cael Gillion, Harrison Sharpe, Al Boyette and Francisco Gomez.
Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Hospice of South Georgia, the members of the Duck Pond Hunting Club, Dr. Lance Hendrix and Staff, Dr. Pablo Elizalde and Staff, the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Anton Green.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Harrison’s memory to the Pavilion Fund at the Thompson Family Cemetery c/o Dale Franklin, 520 Cameron Road, Jesup, GA 31545.
