WYOLINE DUBBERLY HERRINGTON LEWIS

Tuesday, June 30. 2020
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Wyoline Dubberly Herrington Lewis, 91, who passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Twin Oaks in Alma.

Mrs. Lewis was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a member of the Baxley First Baptist Church and the Queen Esther Sunday School Class. She earned her master’s degree in education from the University of Georgia and worked for thirty-one years in the Appling County School System retiring as PECE Coordinator. Mrs. Lewis was the 1980 Georgia PECE Teacher of the Year, a member of the Georgia Association of Educators and the Appling County Retired Educators.

Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her former husband, James R. Herrington Sr. and parents, Jesse T. and Ina Riley Dubberly.

Surviving are her husband, Edsel Lewis of Baxley; daughters, Charlotte and Jerry Hanchey of Hot Springs Village, AR, Sheila and Tracy Rogers of Signal Mountain, TN and Ellen and Phil Emenheiser of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; sons, James R. Herrington of Baxley, Ethan and Cheryl Lewis of Birmingham, AL and Ken and Tina Lewis of Cary, NC; twelve grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Alice Anderson of Hendersonville, NC and sister-in-law, Betty Dubberly of Richmond Hill; brother, Jimmy and Latrelle Dubberly of Baxley.

A private graveside service was held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Jimmy Howard officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers were the staff of Twin Oaks and the Queen Esther Sunday School Class of the Baxley First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Baxley First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 346 Baxley, GA 31513.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Wyoline Dubberly Herrington Lewis.
