Mr. Joe Damon Lasseter, 75, of Watkinsville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Joe was born in 1945 in Baxley, the son of Allene and Dan Lasseter.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Lasseter, daughter, Jodie Tucker (Alex), Megan Lasseter, Jace Lasseter (Alice) and brother, Reggie Lasseter. He has nine grandchildren who were the light of his life: Spencer, Tanner, Shane, Georgia, Easton, Annabelle, Hayes, Joe, and Alice.
Joe spent his early years farming in the fields of South Georgia on his family’s farm and spending time on the Altamaha River. He continued his love of growing beautiful plants and gardens at his home throughout the years and he loved taking his children and grandchildren fishing and hunting.
Joe served as a Technical Sergeant for 12 years in the Georgia Air National Guard. He spent 28 years as a well-respected and admired hairdresser in Macon before moving to Watkinsville in 2004 where he worked for the past 16 years as a barber at Main Street Barbershop in Watkinsville. Joe enjoyed his work. It was always his goal that his customers left his chair feeling better than when they sat down. He enjoyed talking with his customers at the barber shops about fishing and hunting.
Joe was most known for his love of people and his respect for everyone he met. He was always kind, respectful, and genuinely interested in everyone. He was a gentleman in every way and always felt caring and compassion for others.
A visitation was held for Joe at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel on Friday, June 26, 2020, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A graveside service was held at Asbury Cemetery at Asbury Church in Baxley, on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
