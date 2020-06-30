Roger Lee “R. L.” Fearington, 84, of Kernersville, North Carolina passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.
Mr. Fearington was born August 20, 1935 in Winston Salem, NC to the late Christopher Hubert Fearington and the late Pauline Thomas Fearington. He was retired from the Wintson Salem-Forsyth County School System and was a veteran of the United States Marines.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Fearington of Kernersville, NC; daughters and son-in-law, Ann Vaughn of Wilmington, NC and Amy and Tim Beeson of Kernersville, NC; son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Shellie Fearington of Baxley; grandchildren, Cody (Haley) Fearington, Andrew Bowman, Jessica Idol, Daniel Vaughn, and Ellie Fearington; and one great grandson, Zach Fearington.
A private memorial service was held Monday, June 22, 2020 with Pastor Jerry Tomberlin officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
