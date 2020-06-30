County numbers increase, nursing home has new cases

Tuesday, June 30. 2020
COVID-19 continues to be an issue in Appling County. The number of positive cases increased this past week. Appling now has a total of 254 total cases, which has resulted in 14 deaths and 42 hospitalizations. In Georgia the total number of cases now stands at 77,210. Georgia now has a total of 2,778 deaths and 10,711 hospitalizations. The News-Banner also learned that another local restaurant, B&F, closed on June 25 due to the virus.

Owner of the B&F John Pearson reported, “We are sorry, but two of us at the restaurant have tested positive for COVID-19. We will be closed for a few days.”

Appling Healthcare/Pavilion report

According to Appling HealthCare, as a result of routine weekly COVID-19 testing, the Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion reports five new cases of coronavirus among residents. These residents were and still are asymptomatic (not showing any symptoms of the virus), and tested positive during...

