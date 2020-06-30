Dixon sentenced to four years in federal prison

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, June 30. 2020
Comments (0)
DEFENDANT WILL BE REQUIRED TO REPAY NEARLY $2 MILLION IN FRAUDULENT CLAIMS.

The United States Department of Justice reports that a pharmacist who owned and ran Fulghum Pharmacy in Baxley was sentenced last week to 48 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy that involved health care fraud and illegal distribution of opioids.

Ray Ashley Dixon, R.Ph., 42, of Baxley, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood after pleading guilty to conspiracy, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. In addition, Dixon will be on supervised release for three years following completion of his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Pharmacists are entrusted with significant responsibility in our healthcare system,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Illegally distributing drugs is a major violation of that trust, and pharmacists who do so will find, like Ray Dixon, that there is no tolerance for such crimes in the Southern District.”

According to court documents and information presented during the sentencing hearing, Dixon distributed...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner