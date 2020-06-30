Dixon sentenced to four years in federal prison

DEFENDANT WILL BE REQUIRED TO REPAY NEARLY $2 MILLION IN FRAUDULENT CLAIMS.
The United States Department of Justice reports that a pharmacist who owned and ran Fulghum Pharmacy in Baxley was sentenced last week to 48 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy that involved health care fraud and illegal distribution of opioids.
Ray Ashley Dixon, R.Ph., 42, of Baxley, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood after pleading guilty to conspiracy, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. In addition, Dixon will be on supervised release for three years following completion of his prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
“Pharmacists are entrusted with significant responsibility in our healthcare system,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Illegally distributing drugs is a major violation of that trust, and pharmacists who do so will find, like Ray Dixon, that there is no tolerance for such crimes in the Southern District.”
According to court documents and information presented during the sentencing hearing, Dixon distributed...
