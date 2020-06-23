LEGALS FOR 6-24-2020

NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that UStore ULock Rentals, LLC will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on July 1st at 10:00 AM at the Storage facility located at 371 Luckie Street Baxley, GA 31513.
Unit #61 belonging to Hazel Strickland, containing: Washer, Furniture, Mattress, Boxes
Unit #55 belonging to Adam Porter, containing: Furniture, Boxes, Appliances.
6/17 & 6/24
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUNETTE
ESTATE NO. 2020-54
All creditors of the Estate of Lunette Hall, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 4th day of June, 2020.
Donald Hall
Executor of the
Estate of Lunette Hall
79 Crowder Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Lamar A. Elder Jr.
Attorney for the Estate
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, GA 31539
6/10 – 7/1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HENRy PERRY HUTCHESON
Deceased
ESTATE NO. 2020-50
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Douglas Keith Hutcheson has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Henry Perry Hutcheson, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before June 26, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
6/3 – 6/24
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF PATRICIA M. CRAVEN
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Patricia M. Craven, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 28th day of May, 2020.
E.H. Craven, Jr., Executor
2779 Bill Morris Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
6/3 – 6/24
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF PAMELA LEE LEWIS TO CHANGE NAME TO PAMELA LEE BOYETTE
CAFN: SUC2020000119
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Notice is hereby given that PAMELA LEE LEWIS, the undersigned, filed her petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 26th day of May, 2020, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from PAMELA LEE LEWIS to PAMELA LEE BOYETTE. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 26th day of May, 2020.
Pamela Lee Lewis
Petitioner
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Petitioner
581 E. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-2636
June - 3, 10, 17 & 24
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of TERRY LORENZA NESMITH, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Terry Lorenza Nesmith, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 2nd day of June, 2020.
Mary Ann Nesmith, Administrator
Estate of Terry Lorenza Nesmith
556 Ed Carter Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
JUNE 10, 17, 24, & JULY 1.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
JHS
a minor child
Civil Action File No. SUA2020-3
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR ADOPTION
To James Eric Spell father: On May 27, 2020, a Petition for the Adoption of the minor child was filed along with a Motion for Terminate of the Parental Rights of the father. A hearing on the Motion to Terminate the Parental Rights has been set for August 19, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Appling County Courthouse in Baxley, Georgia.
You are hereby notified that pursuant to O.C.G.A. §19-8-12 that you will lose all rights to the minor child and you will not be entitled to receive further notice and you will not be allowed to object to the Petition for Adoption should you fail to appear at the hearing to show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated by the adoption.
GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY.
Carla Roberts Powell
Georgia State Bar # 585835
Post Office Box 88
8 E. Franklin Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
Telephone: 912-375-3772
Facsimile: 912-375-3774
6/10, 6/17, 6/24
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of
LONNIE JULIAN GIBBS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Lonnie Julian Gibbs, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 2nd day of June, 2020
Lonnie Travis Gibbs, Administrator
Estate of Lonnie Julian Gibbs
2946 Asbury Church Road
, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
JUNE 10, 17, 24, & JULY 1.
STATE OF GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
All creditors and debtors of the Estate of WILBERT FLOYD LYNCH deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 27th day of May, 2020.
COLE DEEN
Administrator
201 Owl Head Trail
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
J. ANDERSON RAMAY, JR.
The Ramay Law Firm
Attorney for the Estate of
WILBERT FLOYD LYNCH
P. O. Box 2245
28 South Williams Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 3l539
6/3 – 6/24
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Jerry Ambers Jarrell
Deceased
ESTATE NO. 2020-59
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Stephanie L. Cote has petitioned for Stephanie L. Cote to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Jerry Ambers Jarrell, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 9, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
6/17, 6/24, 7/1 & 7/8
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of CLIFTON DEWAYNE HIGGINS, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
June 8, 2020.
PATRICK HIGGINS, Administrator of the
Estate of CLIFTON DEWAYNE HIGGINS,
Deceased
1080 Ruby Way
Bogart, GA 30622
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
6/17, 6/24, 7/1 & 7/8
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Bryson Rellie Hall,
MINOR
ESTATE NO. 2020-58
NOTICE
Date of mailing, if any. Date of second publication, if any 6-23-2020.
TO: Mary Van Ness
You are hereby notified that Vinnie Crosby Boatright has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian(s) of the above-named Minor. All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as temporary guardian(s), must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as guardian(s), or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be (held in the Probate Court of Appling County, courtroom, address 36 S. Main St. Baxley, GA 31513, Georgia on 6-24-2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Scheduled at a later date) If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
6/17 & 6/24
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Kenneth Wayne Maddox
Deceased
ESTATE NO. 2020-43
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To whom it may concern: has petitioned for Joan Amanda Maddox to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Kenneth Wayne Maddox, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 13, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
6/17, 6/24, 7/1 & 7/8
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF IMA JEAN CHILDRESS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-62
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
David McDaniel and Cynthia McCoy have petitioned for David McDaniel and Cynthia McCoy to be appointed Co-Administrators of the estate of Ima Jean Childress, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before July 17, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
JUNE 24, JULY 1, 8, & 15.
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 7th day of July, 2020, at 9:15 A.M., at the Appling County Courthouse in Baxley, Georgia, the presiding Judge of the Superior Court of Appling County will hear the case of the STATE OF GEORGIA, Plaintiff, v. DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF APPLING COUNTY and SR BAXLEY, LLC, Defendants, Civil Action File No. SUC-2020-000130, in the Superior Court of Appling County, the same being a proceeding to confirm and validate an issue of Development Authority of Appling County Taxable Industrial Development Revenue Bond (SR Baxley, LLC Project), Series 2020 (the “Bond”), in the maximum principal amount of $18,000,000. The Bond is to be issued by the Development Authority of Appling County (the “Issuer”) for the purpose of financing the acquisition and installation of certain machinery, fixtures and equipment in Appling County, Georgia (the “Project”) in order to develop and promote for the public good and general welfare trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities and to promote the general welfare of the State of Georgia. Said Project will be leased by the Issuer to SR Baxley, LLC (the “Company”) pursuant to a Lease Agreement, dated as of June 1, 2020. In said proceeding the Court will also pass upon the validity of said Lease Agreement, a Bond Purchase Loan Agreement, an Assignment of Rents and Leases and Security Agreement, and an Economic Development Agreement in connection therewith.
THE ISSUER WILL NOT CONDUCT ANY PERFORMANCE AUDIT OR PERFORMANCE REVIEW WITH RESPECT TO THE BOND AS SUCH TERMS ARE DESCRIBED IN SECTION 36-82-100, OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED.
Any citizen of the State of Georgia residing in Appling County, Georgia, or any other person wherever residing who has a right to object, may intervene and become a party to this proceeding.
This 18th day of June, 2020.
MARSHA THOMAS
CLERK, SUPERIOR COURT,
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
6/24, 7/1
