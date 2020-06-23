My eyes popped open to stare at the clock on the wall directly in front of me. Its neon red numbers said 3:00 a.m. I listened closely. Something had awakened me, but I wasn’t sure what. Had it been a knock on the door? Surely not at that hour when I was home alone. Larry worked out of town and came home on weekends. The boys had long since grown up and left home to lead their own lives. There it was again. No doubt this time. A knock on the door. I got up and slipped on my big chenille housecoat over my pajamas, ran my fingers through my hair, and headed for the front door.
Outside, the rain fell in sheets, and a tall man stood there in the cold rain.
“Ma’am,” he said, “I know I’m probably scaring you to death and I apologize, but my car ran out of gas right by your mailbox. Do you by any chance have any gas? Enough to get me home, maybe? I live a few miles down the road.”
I’m not easily frightened, but all kinds of thoughts ran through my head. Maybe he was an axe murderer. What if he were casing the place to come back and rob me later? He was in for a shock if that were the case.
“Come on through the house with me,” I told him, making up my mind immediately. “If I have gas, it’s under the shelter out back. I’ve got an umbrella by the back door.”
“Oh, no, ma’am,” he said, backing up. “I’ll just walk around the house and meet you out there. I’m not going to track up your house.”
We sloshed across the yard and to the shelter, where sure enough my gas can had about a gallon of gas inside. I handed it to him.
“Thank you, ma’am,” he said, taking it from my hand. “I’ll bring your can back tomorrow and your gas. How much do I owe you?”
“Not a penny,” I told him...
Helping the needy
