Endangered species (Part IV)

I’d originally begun this series with the intent of trying to simply educate readers as to the nature of how and why there seems to have been a rude “awakening,” of sorts, throughout the nation and around the world in the wake of recent events. Controversial interactions between cultures appeared to utterly erode any semblance of perceived peace. Taking into consideration the number of police involved incidents that have resulted with Black citizens at the morgue I genuinely wanted to address the issue from the perspective of objectivity.
As noted in the inaugural column, the best way to address any situation, controversial or otherwise, would be to first get educated. A general understanding of issues at hand provides for effective consideration from both sides of the issue. There have been patrons of The News-Banner who’ve expressed their opinions; good, bad, and indifferent. As the newspaper has allowed me this platform to share, discuss, and address facts, I appreciate those who are willing to submit opinions about my opinions.
Ironically, those who’ve desired to express positive views have been quite forthcoming whereas individuals holding a different position have chosen to remain anonymous. Given that fact, it has come to light that not everyone is interested in understanding why racial tensions in this country have reached a virtual/literal boiling point.
Again, it’s not a matter of me presenting my opinion on the topic. Though there have been thousands of instances that went unreported or undocumented during the course of this country’s history, many incidents have been recorded in detail. Those who have an interest can search public records (Google) and take a look at the Massacre in Tulsa, OK on June 19, 1921, the Colfax, LA Massacre (1873), the Wilmington, NC Massacre in 1898, the Atlanta Massacre in 1906, the Elaine, AR Massacre in 1919, and the Rosewood, FL Massacre in 1923. These are relatively few of the documented cases of the terrorism that has been repeatedly perpetrated against Blacks in our country without consequence virtually since...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Endangered species (Part IV)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)