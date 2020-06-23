Richard Ray Brown, Sr., 85, of Plant City, FL went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1935 in Lakeland, FL to the late Jim and Lorraine Brown. He is the oldest of four sons. He graduated from Kathleen High School in 1953. After high school, he served his country in the U. S. National Guard. He was an exceptional baseball player and enjoyed playing fast pitch softball. He was an avid Florida Gator fan! He served the Lord as a deacon, music director, and a Sunday school teacher for 50 years. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Grace Kuhn Brown and their eight children, Rick (Julie) Brown of Baxley, Brad (Beverly) Brown of Lakeland, FL, Sheri (Keith) McLin of Apollo Beach, FL, Terri (Kenny) Willhoite of Lakeland, FL, Matt Brown of Zephryhills, FL, Brenda (Robert) Wigmore of Kissimmee, FL, Debbie (George) Wheeler of St. Cloud, FL and Terry (Chuck) Myers of Williamsburg, VA. Eighteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren also survived him.
Richard is survived by his 3 younger brothers, Allen (Pam) Brown of Boone, NC, Kenny (Cindy) Brown of Colorado Springs, CO and Mike (Susan) Brown of Rutherfordton, NC.
A private graveside services was held Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 AM at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery in Lakeland, FL.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Gideons International Inc., P. O. Box 403, Baxley, GA 31515.
Local announcements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
RICHARD RAY BROWN, SR.
