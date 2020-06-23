Elizabeth Fussell Simmons, affectionately known to many as Ms. Lizzie, Mama Lizzie, Lizzie Ma, Bunk or Grams, was blessed to be 93 years young. She was born April 28, 1927 in Nichols to the late John and Addie Fussell. She was the third of eight siblings. On June 13, 2020 she departed this life at Appling Healthcare System.
Elizabeth married the late Mitchell Davis and to that union James, Fernell, Lovetta, Patricia and Charlotte were born, who all preceded her in death. She later married the late James Simmons.
Elizabeth definitely did her part in leaving four generations of Fussells and a legacy of love, generosity, kindness, toughness and strength. She never met a stranger and always greeted you with a smile. She was a firm, no nonsense lady who spoke her mind but had a heart of gold. She absolutely loved to fish and often joked that she stopped sewing for a while because she needed more time to fish. Now that never stopped her from continuing to buy cloth every chance she could. She would counsel you (some might say fuss), feed you and simply love on you. She gave so much of herself, helped anyone in need, and loved to talk and visit with everybody.
Elizabeth beat cancer twice and was the top earner for Relay for Life consistently. She was crowned Ms. First African Baptist on several occasions and Grand Marshal in the Christmas Parade. People came from all over town, even traveling some distance just to buy her famous chittlin’ dinners. Not to mention those cakes and pies she could make that everyone loved, especially those grands and great grands. One of her last acts of kindness was making masks for people due to COVID-19. Although she said she wasn’t she hopped on her infamous sewing machine and went to work.
One of her favorite things next to spending time with the Lord was writing and receiving letters. She was the matriarch of the family who kept up with everyone and everything, including birthdays, little league gloves, and everything in between.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Arthur “Tuck” (Barbara), Isiah “Candy”, Lovey, Alretha and Judy, two grandsons, brother-in-laws, Edward Mahone, George Skipper, and Keeter Coleman, and goddaughter, Dr. Juanita Nails.
Fond and loving memories of Elizabeth will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Phyllis Hector (Douglas) of Atlanta and Tammy Cox (Gregory) of Conley, three sisters, Annie Bell Mahone of Atlanta, Joyce Skipper of Baxley, and Lucille Coleman of Surrency, 21 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 14 great great-grandchildren, godchildren Helen Jordan (her fishing daughter) and Johnnie Mae Reddish, both of Baxley and Allen Stripling of Surrency. She also leaves lasting memories with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends near and far.
Funeral services were held at Old Field Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Pastor James Hayes officiating. Interment was at Old Field Memorial Gardens and Repast was at the home of Elizabeth Simmons.
Active pallbearers were Joe Davis, Marvin Davis, Robert Harris, Keith Hayes, James Davis, Michael Davis, Charles Kent, O’Rondai Cox and Terry Davis.
Honorary pallbearers were great-grandsons.
Flower bearers were granddaughters and great-granddaughters.
Musical selections were rendered by Leo Green and Jamie Nails.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
