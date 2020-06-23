Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Diane Leggett, 68, who passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System. She was a native of Huntington, WV living the past forty years in Baxley; a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Charles E. Leggett; parents, Roy Napier and Vadie Nelson; grandson, Matthew Skyler Horton and sister, Linda Clere.
Surviving are her children, Gary and Tammy Horton of Baxley, Leonard Horton of Baxley, Brian and Terrie Horton of Hazlehurst, Jenny and James Creamer of Hazlehurst, Michael Leggett of Baxley and Charlene and Keith Price of Baxley; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Roy Kennith and Debbie Napier of Wayne, WV and sister, Phyllis and Gilbert Justice of Longwood, FL.
Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Gary Horton Jr. and the Reverend Josh Horton officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Leonard Horton, Brian Horton, Brandon Horton, Adriel Bunkley, James Creamer, Keith Price and Roy Kennith Napier.
Honorary Pallbearers were Dr. Tonya Fordham and staff, Stan’s Pharmacy staff, Tommy and Kathleen Overstreet and family and Roy Kennith and Debbie Napier.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Patricia Diane Leggett.
PATRICIA DIANE LEGGETT
