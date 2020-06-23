Ray Hunter Johnson died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home in Baxley.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Pom Johnson, and two children, Keeva Kase of Atlanta and Colette Kase of Merida, Mexico. He has two brothers, Alex and Jimmy, of Baxley.
Ray was born July 20, 1950, the oldest son of Hunter and Faye Johnson. He attended school in Baxley and graduated from Truett-McConnell College.
He was involved in the operation and management of Hunter Johnson Lumber from his high school years until his retirement.
Ray was involved in choir and other activities at Baxley First United Methodist Church. He was a loyal member of the Baxley Kiwanis Club. A student of stained glass art, he practiced that craft for many years. He enjoyed bicycling, participating in the Bike Ride Across Georgia.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from the Long Pond Cemetery with Reverend Steve Meguiar officiating.
Active pallbearers will be Alex Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, Doug Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Jeff Vanderver and Keeva Kase.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Baxley First United Methodist Church, 217 S.
Main St. Baxley GA 31513 or the Long Pond Cemetery Fund, c/o Mark Manning 3503 Hwy. 221 S. Mt. Vernon GA 30445.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ray Hunter Johnson.
RAY HUNTER JOHNSON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)