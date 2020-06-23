BISHOP JOHN L. JACKSON

Bishop John Jackson, known to his immediate family as John, was celebrated the day of June 13, 2020. He was the pillar of the family, a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, uncle, father, a great provider, father to many, grandfather, great-grandfather to some, a dad to others, and a guiding light to many.
His life journey began in Newton, Mississippi January 4, 1951 by the union of the late Mr. L. B. and Mrs. Flora Lee Jackson. He was the second of thirteen children. He attended school at Mary Hayes in Coffee County, and Appling County High School in Baxley. He was united in marriage to Billie L. Jackson on July 25, 1971. He retired from Hazlehurst Mills after twenty plus years of service.
At an early age, Bishop John and his family moved from Graham to Hazlehurst then to Baxley, where they presided until God called him home. When he received the calling of God of a higher level being ordained as a Bishop where he ministered for the past twenty-five plus years. He was known as Bishop at God’s Powerful Lighthouse Church in Baxley, and Pastored in Pearson and Douglas. He continued his spiritual warfare in Christ Jesus, professing God’s holy word. He served faithfully not only in the church, but in the community and surrounding counties until he hear the master call on June 6, 2020.
His passion and enjoyment was reading the Bible, playing his guitar, teaching anybody the word of God or how to play instruments and singing God’s holy word. He was a farmer and his hobbies were tending to his dogs, chickens, hunting, fishing and let him tell it, he was a true cowboy. He always made anyone laugh that came in his path. He met no strangers and loved everyone. Everyone knows he would always say he was “The Bill Dance (The Fisherman)” just a shade darker.
Preceding his death are his parents, the late Mr. L. B. and Mrs. Flora Lee Jackson, Sr. and his siblings: Mrs. Mary Louise McDaniel, Mr. L. B. Jackson Jr., Mr. James Terry Jackson, Mr. Ricky Jackson, Mrs. Peggy Pierce and an adopted brother, Mr. Michael Anderson.
He leaves to cherish and to reflect upon his heart-felt memories: the love of his life, a faithful devoted wife and co pastor of forty-nine plus years, Mrs. Billie L. Jackson, five children, Pamela D. Chapman (Gregory), Felicia Watts Marshall (Danny), Felicia T. Clemons (Christopher), Wendy T. Underwood (Patrick Sr.), and Peggy C. Jackson. His pride and joy, twelve grandchildren, Mikayla M. Watts, Michael T. Byrd Jr., Joshua F. Chapman, Ashlee M. Byrd, Amillya C. Smith, Fabian T. Bryd, Patrick L. Underwood Jr., Curtis P. Worthing Jr., Patrick L. Underwood III, Najay R. Smith, Eboni L. Underwood, Curtis A. Worthing. Three great-grands, Michael T. Byrd III, Adaleia H. Byrd, and Brant Chapman.
To further reflect upon his precious memories are his remaining siblings, Ms. Linda Jackson, Mr. Tommy (Linda Faye) Jackson, Ms. Billie Cooper, Mrs. Minnie (Greg) Stripling, Minister Mickey (Lorene) Jackson, Mr. Dano Jackson. Many loving nieces and nephews, a host of brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service was held at Old Field Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with the Elder Stanley Evans officiating.
Interment was also held at Old Field Memorial Gardens.
Honorary pallbearers were brothers, brother-in-laws, son-in-laws, and friends.
Active pallbearers were Michael T. Byrd Jr., Joshua F. Chapman, Fabian T. Byrd, Patrick L. Underwood Jr., Patrick L. Underwood III and Najay R. Smith.
Musical selections were rendered by Sister Pamela Chapman
Final arrangements were entrusted to McIver’s Funeral Home Inc.
