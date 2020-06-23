Mandy Floyd had been out of school since March 13, and even before shelter-in-place became the rule, she’d been shopping for her and Chris as well as her parents. Other than that, she stayed home. Her husband Chris, as an essential worker, had been on the job. Friday morning about 3 a.m., Chris woke Mandy up and told her that he had the worst headache he’d ever had in his life. She knew that he hadn’t been able to eat much at supper time. The date was April 10, Good Friday.
“When I have migraines, taking a hot shower helps,” Mandy told him, and he went off to the shower. The next morning, he got up with a little milder version of the same headache but still went to work.
Late morning, he called Mandy, “I’m coming home for lunch and take a quick nap. Please fix me something to eat that I can take back to work with me.”
Mandy said they had the presence of mind to take his temperature, but he didn’t have a fever. She looked on the CDC website, but headache wasn’t listed as a symptom. After work Friday evening, his temp was 99.9, so he called his doctor.
“We have to send you to get tested,” Greg told him, “and you and Mandy start quarantine now.”
Chris said he argued with him. “I can’t be out of work for 14 days if I don’t really have this stuff.”...
SURVIVING COVID-19
