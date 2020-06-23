By Mary Ann Ellis
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. It is already a holiday in 47 states and currently Senator Cornyn is trying to make it a national holiday.
In Baxley Friday night—Juneteenth—Appling Vanguard led a diverse group of Appling Countians in celebrating the day. A large group met in the parking lot of the Parker-Harrell Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Briana Hayes read Mayor Varnadore’s proclamation declaring Friday “as a day for citizens to celebrate Juneteenth in recognition of the progress our nation has made toward equity, equality, and justice for all.”
After a prayer by Kyle Wright, Carlos Rooks, president of the Progressive Resource Center, welcomed everyone and then Alfred Abramson, President of the local NAACP spoke briefly, saying that the group works with anyone whose rights have been infringed upon, not just blacks.
“All lives matter, but right now we have to focus on black lives mattering...
Juneteenth celebration, memorial service held
