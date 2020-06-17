Endangered species (Part III)

It’s the opinion of this columnist that true understanding cannot be attained without embracing, while not necessarily condoning, all the facts. The truth of the matter is that Africans were brought to this country in the seventeenth century for the purpose of completing a host of laborious tasks Anglo-Saxon settlers didn’t want to perform. The difficult farm labor in the south and demanding textile work in the northern region of early America had to be done by someone in order to keep the fledgling country functioning properly. And what better methods to employ than the securing of free labor?
At whatever juncture it officially began, the slave trade extended for 300 years and included countries throughout the world. England, India, countries in South America, as well as parts of Africa engaged in the proliferation of slavery even beyond the point it was abolished in America. People were captured and forced onto ships in Africa which began a two to three month journey during which 250 to 600 slaves would be transported to England, the Caribbean, and America.
Difficulty in denying the original intent is only underscored by the systemic disparities that have been instigated since this country’s beginning. Even early census records indicate that Blacks, free or enslaved, were legally considered as only...
