Wilbert Williams, Jr. was born on November 12, 1964 to the late Wilbert Williams, Sr., and Earnestine Slay Williams of Alma. He attended the Bacon County School System.
Wilbert Williams was preceded in death by his parents Wilbert and Earnestine Williams, one sister Florence Williams, one brother Jeffery Williams, two aunts Lillie Bell Jones and Elizabeth Williams, two uncles James Edward Slay and Bailey Charles Frances.
Wilbert leaves to cherish his memories his brother Terry Williams of Virginia, sister Janie Lou (David) Pickett of Jesup, four aunts Dorothy Wright of Baxley, Bessie Lott of Douglas, Patricia Frances of Douglas, Dorothy (George) Riggs of Waycross, two uncles Willie Paul Frances of Douglas, Henry Lee Frances of West Palm Beach, FL, one niece Jacquline Williams of Douglas, along with a host of cousins and friends.
A graveside service was held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with the Apostle Tobias Linder giving the eulogy
Musical selections were rendered by the congregation and Jerome Linder.
Honorary Pallbearers were the staff of White House Personal Care.
Arrangements were entrusted to C. M. Brown Funeral Home.
