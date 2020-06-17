RICHARD BURNACE LIGHTSEY

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service of Mr. Richard Burnace Lightsey, 70, who passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a retired ironworker, and a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Lightsey was Methodist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Eston and Senia Pearce Lightsey and two brothers, Johnny Lightsey and Joe Lightsey.

Surviving is the love of Richards life for thirty two years, Cindy Sheffield of Surrency; two brothers, Roger and wife Eleanor Lightsey of Surrency and George Lightsey of Baxley; three sisters, Pearl and husband Ed Turner of Surrency, Verlene and husband Stanley Moody of Baxley and Yommie and husband Ronnie Taylor of Baxley; best friend and caretaker, Sissy Sheffield of Baxley.

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Memorial Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Jason Moody, Ricky Lightsey, Neil Lightsey, Shawn Lightsey, Brian Turner and Harold Turner.

Honorary Pallbearers were all friends and family.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard Burnace Lightsey.
