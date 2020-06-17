Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Mrs. Alma Lee Taylor Huff, 94, who passed away on May 28, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, FL. She was born July 2, 1925 in Hazlehurst. Alma was the fifth of the seven children of Homer and Ada Taylor.
Alma was a resident of the Jacksonville area for over 63 years. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Ponte Vedra Beach.
Alma is survived by her son, William Schoff (Sharon) and daughter Lee Ann Murphy (Pat) as well as seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Milton (Frances), Willard (Ovena), Paul (Evelyn), and Lewis Taylor and her sisters, Marsh (Dennis) Smart and Irma (Harry) Blanton.
The family received friends Wednesday June 3, 2020 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens: 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
A graveside service was held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Oak Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Alma.
All attendees were asked to adhere to the social distancing guidelines put forth by the CDC.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to handle the local arrangements for Mrs. Alma Lee Taylor Huff.
