At the rising of the sun on Saturday, May 16, 2020, God called the dearly beloved Mr. Early Lee (Kid) Hudson to rest in his eternal home. Mr. Early was born September 2, 1936. He was the second born to the late Mr. Henry Hudson, Sr. and Mrs. Mattie Lee Vaughn Hudson. After their deaths, Mr. Early became one of the patriarchs of the Hudson family. He was well respected in his hometown, Baxley, a place where he was looked upon as a productive citizen and one of the backbones of his community. He loved his hometown, so he chose to never live elsewhere.
Mr. Early attended Baxley Training School for many years. He was an active member of First African Baptist Church and attended there until his health failed. As a young boy, he and his brothers and sisters experienced many adventures. They laughed about those adventures as adults. Mr. Early demonstrated his love by being free-hearted, quiet-spoken and always there to help. With a smile he would give you the “shirt off his back” without expecting anything in return. Later in his years, Mr. Early became the perfectly attentive caregiver for many of his loved ones. He was his beloved parents right-hand-man. And living right next door to them, he became the caregiver for both his father and his mother until the day God called them home. In the early 80’s Mr. Early married his soul mate Mrs. Emma Clyde White Hudson. He also provided care for her during her illness until her death.
Mr. Early was a hardworking man. He worked at Hazlehurst Mills for 34 years. Upon his retirement, he received accolades and plaques from management, offering him well wishes. After retirement from Hazlehurst Mills, Mr. Early worked at Wal-Mart Corporation for more than ten years. He only stopped working because his health failed.
Preceding Mr. Early in death are two sisters and one brother: Mr. Ulysses Hudson, Ms. Rose Hudson, and Mrs. Girleaner Hudson Wright.
Mr. Early leaves the following to cherish his memory: Mr. Henry Hudson, Jr. (Shirley) of Atlanta, Mr. Harold Hudson, Sr. (Barbara [deceased]) of Buffalo, NY, Mrs. Shirley Hudson Harris (Bobby [deceased]) of Savannah, Mrs. Annette Hudson Thomas (Jimmy {deceased]) of Baxley and Mrs. Lillian Hudson Brooks (Herbert) of Atlanta. A host of sorrowing nieces, nephews and cousins who he had helped raise. Many friends, neighbors and acquaintances also mourn his death.
A graveside service was held at Old Field Memorial Cemetery on June 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with the Pastor James B. Hayes officiating.
Musical selections were rendered by Elder Lillian Hudson-Brooks.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
