VIRGIL LEE CARTER

Wednesday, June 17. 2020
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Virgil Lee Carter, 63, who passed away on June 8, 2020 at his home in Baxley. Born in Hazlehurst on September 12, 1956, he was the son of Jack Carter and Katha Sue “Shorty” Hayes. He retired from the GA Dept. of Corrections in 2016. Virgil was a member of the Zion Church of God where he was a very active son of Christ. He enjoyed charity poker runs, riding horses, and attending shows. Virgil taught many children to ride. He was very outspoken and loved to joke but never shied away from the opportunity to testify about the Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Shelia Kennedy Carter; three sons, Carl (Paige) Miller, Patrick (Wendy) Miller and Michael (Sabrina) Carter and daughter, Kristin (Joe) Edenfield; twelve grandkids and five great grandkids; three siblings, Charles (Linda) Carter, Randall (Becky) Carter and Phyllis (Delvin) Williams.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hazlehurst City Cemetery.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Virgil Lee Carter.
