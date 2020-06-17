JESSIE WELLS BULLARD

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, June 17. 2020
Comments (0)
Jessie Wells Bullard, 72, of Brunswick, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. She was born June 10, 1947 in Bacon County to the late Samuel and Annie Mae (Smith) Wells. She was a member of Pineridge Baptist Church in Brunswick. She retired as a Deputy Clerk of Court in Pierce County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Edward Bullard; sisters Thelma Stephens, Gladys Thompson, and Annie B. Waters; and brothers James and John Wells.
 
Survivors include her two daughters Pamela Garcia of Brunswick and Angela (husband Michael) Haney of Hoboken; a sister, Doris Black of Waycross; and four grandchildren, Ashlee, Josh, Austin and Reece.

Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, from the Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Appling County with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating.

Musical selections were rendered by Elaine Edwards and Pam Williams.

Active pallbearers were Kev Bennet, Gary Bullard, Curtis Griffin, Dave Jordan, David McQuaig, and Derrall Tucker.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the donor’s local Cancer Society or The Gideon’s International.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home. 
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner